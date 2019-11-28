Teenage boy recovering after being stabbed at Waianae bus stop

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are investigating the stabbing and robbery of a 17-year-old boy that occurred Wednesday night at a Waianae bus stop.
The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. near 84-756 Farrington Highway, according to police sources.
Officials say the 17-year-old was stabbed in the side of his back by an unknown man who robbed him of a gold chain.
The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
