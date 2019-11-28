Teenage boy recovering after being stabbed at Waianae bus stop

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | November 28, 2019 at 1:12 PM HST - Updated November 28 at 1:27 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are investigating the stabbing and robbery of a 17-year-old boy that occurred Wednesday night at a Waianae bus stop.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. near 84-756 Farrington Highway, according to police sources.

Officials say the 17-year-old was stabbed in the side of his back by an unknown man who robbed him of a gold chain.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

