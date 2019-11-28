Short lines, minimal waits at HNL on one of the year’s busiest travel days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers hopping on a plane to get their Thanksgiving destinations got a pleasant surprise Wednesday at Honolulu’s airport: Short lines and minimal waits.
“It was much better than I expected,” said traveler Crystal Glendon.
Peak travel time generally runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. ― and typically there would be a line of people out the door and down the sidewalk waiting to pass through the TSA checkpoint at Terminal One.
But not Wednesday.
“Big credit needs to go to TSA. They have been staffing the checkpoint to the fullest,” said Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara. “To see it this efficient and lines this low is phenomenal.”
Airport officials say they expect more than 60,000 travelers to pass through Honolulu on Wednesday.
That’s a 5 percent increase compared to the average day.
“I travel every week and it looks pretty typical. It doesn’t really feel like Thanksgiving is right around the corner,” said Malika Dudley.
“The only thing was the parking was a little crazy,” added Glendon. “Other than that I walked right up to TSA.”
Because parking is so limited at each one of Hawaii’s airports, officials are urging people to get dropped off instead.
