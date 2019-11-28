Man in serious condition, dog dead after crash in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A dog was killed and a man hospitalized in serious condition following a Hawaii Kai crash Wednesday night.
Honolulu police said a car filled with three 17-year-olds hit a 42-year-old man who was walking his dog.
The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Hawaii Kai Drive and Kalalea Street.
Officers closed the road for a couple hours to investigate.
Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
