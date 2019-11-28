Man in serious condition, dog dead after crash in Hawaii Kai

Man in serious condition, dog dead after crash in Hawaii Kai
Police File Image (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | November 27, 2019 at 10:35 PM HST - Updated November 27 at 10:39 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A dog was killed and a man hospitalized in serious condition following a Hawaii Kai crash Wednesday night.

Honolulu police said a car filled with three 17-year-olds hit a 42-year-old man who was walking his dog.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Hawaii Kai Drive and Kalalea Street.

Officers closed the road for a couple hours to investigate.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.