Man killed in apparent work-related fall at a Makiki apartment complex

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man died in a tragic work accident in Makiki Wednesday.
Police say workers were using a sewage pump in the basement of an apartment complex when one of the men fell into the sewer.
It happened just before noon at the Fountains at Makiki on Kewalo Street.
The initial call came in as a drowning but the situation later became a medical issue in a confined space.
Fire crews extricated the 55-year-old man from the sewer. He was transferred to EMS, but later died.
HFD said he was working with one other man who was not in the same area when the man fell.
His identity and exact cause of death has not yet been released.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.