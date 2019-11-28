‘I like to be alive;’ Woman at center of health directive debate speaks of will to live

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 79-year-old Charlotte Azuma is spending her first full day in a foster care home.
On Tuesday, she was discharged after being at Queen's Medical Center for nearly 6 months. Her body and mind suffering from kidney disease and dementia.
When Hawaii News Now visited with her, her moods ranged from sad to playful.
"One day I'm going to go back and play baseball," she said with a smile.
In the hospital, Charlotte was caught in the middle of a dispute over her dying wishes expressed in an advanced health care directive written before dementia set in.
Her sister says the question was whether the document meant they should halt life-saving dialysis as Charlotte said she wanted to live.
"If the doctor says I can be cured, then I would want to be because I like to be alive so I could play with my sisters and brothers and friends," she said.
"Now that she's here (foster care home), I am her agent, I have to continue dialysis until I can line up the proper treatment that will honor her wishes. Terminating dialysis would not give her that kind of care," said Piilani Kaopuiki, Azuma's sister and legal agent.
Long-time friend and legal agent, Dora Johnson, says the woman she knew would not want to live this way.
"She always said if I don't have my memories then what's the point," said Johnson.
"Take a look at your health care directive and ensure that is what you want," she added.
