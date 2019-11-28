Here are the dates USPS says you should mail your gifts by

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -If mailing Christmas gifts is on your to-do list this holiday season, you might want to take note of these important dates.
The United States Postal Service has outlined the suggested mailing dates for gifts to ensure they arrive at their destination on time.
“Our suggested mailing dates are Dec. 6 for first-class and Priority mail headed to international and overseas military destinations, and Dec. 19 for First-Class and Priority mail headed to the mainland,” the USPS said in a news release.
“Procrastinators have until Dec. 21 to send their holiday cheer to the mainland via our expedited Priority Express shipping service,” they added.
USPS said the dates aren’t hard deadlines, but rather strong suggestions. Various factors such as weather and mail volume could play a role in on-time delivery.
The main post office at HNL will also be open later to serve customers.
USPS says that location will stay open two hours later than usual on Saturdays Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Its operating hours on those days will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.