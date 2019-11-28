Forecast: Trade winds returning for Thanksgiving Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are making a comeback for Thanksgiving Day and the rest of the holiday weekend! The winds are expected to increase Friday and beyond and conditions will be breezy to locally windy.
If you’re on Kauai, the cold front that paused near the island and brought heavy rain is drifting westward, and conditions should improve and stabilize through Thanksgiving afternoon and evening.
Showers will once again fall mainly for windward and mauka areas, with most of the activity during the nights and mornings through early next week. There will be a brief increase in clouds and showers sometime Sunday as a cloud band from an old front drops in from the north.
Looking past the weekend, we may finally get a cool down in our temperatures Monday and Tuesday, with daytime highs in the lower 80′s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60′s.
