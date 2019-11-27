Warriors close out regular season against Army Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Following the program’s first ever West Division crown, the University of Hawai’i football team closes out the regular season with a non-conference match-up with Army West Point, Saturday.
The Rainbow Warriors (8-4) look to avenge last season’s loss to the Black Knights (5-6) in West Point, N.Y., after winning the first three games of the series.
Following the game, UH will honor 23 seniors in the traditional “Senior Walk” ceremony.
Since 1979, the start of the “Senior Walk” tradition, UH owns an 19-20-1 mark on Senior Night games while going 2-1 on Senior Nights under head coach Nick Rolovich.
A victory by UH would give the Rainbow Warriors nine wins for the first time since 2010 and a four-game winning streak, which would be the longest during the Rolovich tenure.
The game will serve as a homecoming of sorts for Army head coach Jeff Monken, who began his coaching career as a UH graduate assistant coaching the slot-backs in 1989.
The Warrior defense has began to hit it’s stride at the right time as UH has only allowed 18 total points and an average of 276.5 yards of total offense per game.
The Warriors have allowed only one touchdown in the last seven quarters. In contrast, Army has averaged 55.0 points and 594.5 yards of total offense over its last two games.
UH receivers Cedric Byrd and Jojo Ward also have the opportunity to cap a regular season with a bit of history.
The pair is on the verge of 1,000-yard receiving seasons, as Byrd needs 73 yards and Ward needs 111 yards to become the first UH teammates to reach that mark in the same season since Greg Salas (1,889) and Kealoha Pilares (1,306) in 2010.
Kick-off between Army and UH is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday Nov. 26 at Aloha Stadium.
