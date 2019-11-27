UCLA routs Chaminade 74-48 on day two of Maui Invitational

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Chaminade University men’s basketball team fell to UCLA, 74-48, Tuesday in the second day of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Silverswords forward Eliet Donley tied his career-highs with 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss for the Chaminade who fell to 2-2 on the season.
Sharpshooting Tyler Carataino, the team’s leading scorer was held to just nine points on the afternoon, breaking his streak of double-digit scoring games at 24.
The gritty Bruin defense forced 22 Chaminade turnovers and held the team to just 48 points scored.
The 48 is the fewest in head coach Eric Bovaird’s eight plus years as head coach and the second-fewest scored by the program at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
The Bruins (5-2) were led by Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s 17 points. The Bruins established early control with several eight-point leads early with the help of a 17-to-8 advantage on the boards, although the 'Swords managed to force seven turnovers at the 7:39 mark of the first half.
Chaminade closed to within four points three times, the final at 20-16 with 3:31 left in the half after Donley’s layup, where UCLA led 22-16 at the break.
Chaminade shot just 6-for-31 for 19.4 percent in the first 20 minutes while UCLA was 10-of-24 including 0-for-6 from 3-point range. CUH also forced 12 turnovers but was out-rebounded 26-15 on the glass.
The 'Swords came out slugging in the second half, forcing turnovers on each of UCLA’s first three possessions with Cartaino’s breakaway flush, tying it at 22 two minutes in into the second frame.
However, the Bruins responded with a 24-10 run over the course of the next nine minutes, expanding their lead to 46-32, dashing Chaminade’s hopes for an upset.
The Bruins out-scored the 'Swords, 52-32, in the second half, and held the 'Swords shooting to just 23.3 percent (14-of-60) in the game while UCLA was 54.7 with a 65.6 percent in the final 20 minutes.
UCLA dominated the boards(45-29), assists (14-5) and points in the paint (42-20).
The Silverswords wrap up the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday against Georgia, their first-ever meeting against the Bulldogs.
Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
