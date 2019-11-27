Police at scene of officer-involved shooting in Hilo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Hilo.
Officers have blocked off a portion of the parking lot at the KTA on Puainako Street, where several cars were also damaged.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Sources told Hawaii News Now that police may have been following a suspect wanted for outstanding warrants.
Police are advising residents to avoid Kanoelehua Avenue at the entrance to KTA.
This story will be updated.
