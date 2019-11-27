Ownership of a Hawaii Island ethnobotanical garden transferred

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A purchase of land in South Kona will preserve a community garden.
The Greenwell Garden has been closed to the public since 2016, but recent buyers of the land hope to reopen it one day.
Bishop Museum recently announced it sold the garden to the Friends of Amy B.H. Greenwell Garden. The local non-profit raised $1.4 million using public and private funds.
The historic property overlooks Kealakekua Bay and includes five parcels of land and features the pre-Cook Kona Ag Field System.
Serving as a unique garden, Bishop Museum says its hosted three generations of archaeological research, was designed in four biogeographical zones to feature Hawaiian and canoe plants within a compact space of just under 12 acres.
No word on when the group hopes to reopen the garden by.
