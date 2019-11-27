Looking for a gift? Iolani Palace unveils its 2019 Christmas ornament

Iolani Palace has unveiled its 2019 Christmas ornament. (Source: Iolani Palace)
By Charlie Schmitz | November 26, 2019 at 5:00 PM HST - Updated November 26 at 5:10 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace has revealed its annual 2019 palace ornament.

This year’s inspiration dates all the way back to 1857.

The ornament resembles a helmet plate originally belonging to the Prince’s Own, a volunteer artillery unit of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

The ornament gives praise to a helmet plate donated to The Friends of Iolani Palace earlier this year from The Helen Ladd Thompson Revocable Living Trust.

The ornament showcases a “K” on the bronze helmet plate for King Kalakaua.

It is also inscribed with the Hawaiian national motto: "Ua mau ke Ea o ka aina i ka pono."

This limitededition piece is now available exclusively in the Palace and Gallery shops for $25.

