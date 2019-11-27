Looking for a gift? Iolani Palace unveils its 2019 Christmas ornament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace has revealed its annual 2019 palace ornament.
This year’s inspiration dates all the way back to 1857.
The ornament resembles a helmet plate originally belonging to the Prince’s Own, a volunteer artillery unit of the Hawaiian Kingdom.
The ornament gives praise to a helmet plate donated to The Friends of Iolani Palace earlier this year from The Helen Ladd Thompson Revocable Living Trust.
The ornament showcases a “K” on the bronze helmet plate for King Kalakaua.
It is also inscribed with the Hawaiian national motto: "Ua mau ke Ea o ka aina i ka pono."
This limitededition piece is now available exclusively in the Palace and Gallery shops for $25.
