Honolulu Zoo animals to celebrate the holidays with presents of their own

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo is getting ready to celebrate “Christmas with the Animals,” a fun family event.
On Dec. 21, the public is invited to accompany the animals as they receive and open special gifts. These gifts will give the animals a chance to unwrap presents of food, treats and toys.
Guests can watch the animals open their gifts starting at 9:30 a.m. all the way up until 2 p.m.
Other events will be going on at the zoo throughout the day including live music, and a meet and greet with Santa.
For more information, click here, or call (808) 926-3191.
