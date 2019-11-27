Honolulu Zoo animals to celebrate the holidays with presents of their own

A Honolulu Zoo resident is happy with the gift of a giant stuffed animal. (Source: Honolulu Zoo)
By Charlie Schmitz | November 26, 2019 at 9:31 PM HST - Updated November 26 at 9:37 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo is getting ready to celebrate “Christmas with the Animals,” a fun family event.

On Dec. 21, the public is invited to accompany the animals as they receive and open special gifts. These gifts will give the animals a chance to unwrap presents of food, treats and toys.

Guests can watch the animals open their gifts starting at 9:30 a.m. all the way up until 2 p.m.

Other events will be going on at the zoo throughout the day including live music, and a meet and greet with Santa.

For more information, click here, or call (808) 926-3191.

