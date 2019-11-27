HNN Forecast: Trade winds take over for Thanksgiving weekend

A new northwest swell has peaked, this swell will reach Kauai’s north and west facing shores before daybreak Wednesday. A downward trend is expected with this swell on Wednesday. The surf will rise on the other islands but remain below advisory levels. We will be closely monitoring the buoys during the overnight hours and make any necessary adjustments to the surf forecast and the High Surf Advisory, currently only for the north and west facing shores of Kauai and Niihau.