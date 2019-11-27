HFD: String of small fires in Ewa Beach extinguished, some intentionally set

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities are investigating an apparent arson spree after fire crews responded to six brush fires within 90 minutes in the Ewa Beach area Tuesday.
HFD confirmed half of them were intentionally set while the other three are still under investigation.
Three of the fires were off Renton Road, another two were on Iroquois Road, and another was reported near Ticonderoga Street.
Most of the fires were small, but one of them did burn nearly a quarter acre, HFD says.
