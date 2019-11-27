Healthier Hawaii: Spinal stenosis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most common problems among those of the age of 50 is spinal stenosis.
Dr. Gregory Chow is an orthopedic spine surgeon at Pali Momi Medical Center. He explains what spinal stenosis is, what the signs and symptoms are, and how to treat it.
Spinal stenosis means that the spinal canal is getting narrowed and the nerve is getting pinched. That can happen in the neck where it’s cervical stenosis. More commonly we see it in the lower back, where it’s lumbar spinal stenosis. It can also happen in the thoracic spine.
