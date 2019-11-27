Hawaii Kai residents are fed up over deteriorating shopping center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some residents in East Oahu say their shopping center has deteriorated into dangerous conditions.
"There are potholes that can eat a car,” said Hawaii Kai neighborhood board member Kim Hollandsworth.
Potholes, uneven sidewalks and dim lighting are among the complaints driving this petition.
It calls on Hawaii Kai Shopping Center’s management company, Texas-based Dunhill Partners, to make repairs immediately.
Hollandsworth signed the petition because she says she has seen several people fall and fear it is only a matter of time before someone gets badly hurt.
"Now I just think the next step is either someone is going to have to sue them, take them to court or we are just going to have to boycott that entire shopping center and start going somewhere else for our groceries,” Hollandsworth said.
Hollandsworth said shoppers having to navigate through the maze of potholes and cracks has become a hazard for the disabled and elderly who live in the area.
With the holidays on the horizon, the area’s state representative is now demanding the changes.
“Christmas is coming, holiday shopping for Thanksgiving, people are going to be coming in and out of there,” said Rep. Gene Ward. “It's not rocket science to repave something.”
On Tuesday, Ward sent a letter to Dunhill Partners insisting at least a response.
"You are so arrogant, you can't even respond to an elected official," the representative said.
Ward has been fighting this battle for almost two years now and says Dunhill Partners’ promises were never fulfilled
“In the beginning they looked at me eyeball to eyeball and said, ‘Gene, we are going to have this in three months repaved, don’t worry about it. Three months came, they said we need a postponement and then about three months after that, the communication just stopped,” said Ward.
Hawaii News Now also reached out to Dunhill Partners for comment and are still waiting on a response.
