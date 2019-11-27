Former police officer pleads guilty to enticing a 13-year-old boy for sex

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A former police officer has pleaded guilty in federal court to sexually enticing an underage boy.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said 63-year-old James Dean Kalani Goeas of Waipahu pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of electronic enticement of minor.
He also admitted to engaging in illegal sexual acts with young teenage boys.
Evidence presented in court documents said that on multiple occasions, Goeas chatted with someone who he thought was a 13-year-old boy, but it was actually an undercover agent.
Throughout their conversations, Goeas arranged to meet with the boy Maukalani Park with the intent to have sex.
When he arrived, he was met by agents who found both condoms and lubricating gel in his vehicle.
“These prosecutions demonstrate our continued commitment to holding those who attempt to sexually exploit our young people responsible for their egregious behavior. We will continue to seek justice in these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” stated U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price.
Sentencing for Goeas is set for April 9, 2020.
