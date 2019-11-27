Forecast: Cold front brings heavy rain to Kauai, drier for the rest of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainfall chances will remain up through midweek across the western end of the state as a cold front approaches and stalls.
A drying trend along with a return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated Thursday through Friday as high pressure builds to the north and the frontal boundary diminishes and drifts westward.
Trade winds will become breezy statewide over the weekend, with even drier conditions possible Sunday through Monday.
Southerly winds along and ahead of the front combined with the deep tropical moisture in place will keep the rainfall chances up through Wednesday night, mainly for Kauai and Niihau.
Although confidence remains low, some showers could become heavy at times and increase the potential for localized flooding.
A new northwest swell has peaked in the last two hours. This swell will reach Kauai’s north- and west-facing shores before daybreak Wednesday.
A downward trend is expected with this swell on Wednesday.
The surf will rise on the other islands but remain below advisory levels. We will be closely monitoring the buoys during the overnight hours and make any necessary adjustments to the surf forecast and the high surf advisory, currently only for the north and west facing shores of Kauai and Niihau.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.