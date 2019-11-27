Big Island police continue search for inmate missing since October

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Big Island Police are renewing their call to the public for help in locating a missing inmate.
Bryce Dustin Feary, 34, has been missing since October 1. He was serving time at the Hale Nani Correctional Facility for a probation violation.
He failed to return from a work furlough and now faces an escaped charge when found.
Feary is described as a local male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has various tattoos including a green pyramid tattoo, a green cross on his left calf, and others on his right upper arm.
Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961- 2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov.
