Big Island man sentenced to 10 years for domestic abuse

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for domestic abuse charges connected to numerous offenses against a victim.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported 37-year-old Bronson Lee Ganigan pleaded no contest in September to kidnapping, assault, domestic abuse, terroristic threatening, reckless endangering, and cruelty to animals.
A plea deal with prosecutors included dropping three counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and other charges.
Authorities say Ganigan will receive credit for 13 months spent in jail before he was bailed.
Authorities say the 42-year-old victim was in a relationship with Ganigan.
Among other violent acts, she says that on two occasions he loaded a bullet in a revolver, spun the cylinder, and pulled the trigger as the gun was pressed to her head.
