Authorities seek help in locating missing 76-year-old man with dementia

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking the public to assist them in the search for a 76-year-old man who went missing.
According to a CrimeStoppers release, Milton Ishii was last seen leaving his Makakilo home on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.
Ishii suffers from dementia, and his family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being.
Ishii is described as Japanese, around 5’4”, approximately 145 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
