17-year-old battling lymphoma gets a Broadway wish granted
She was recently surprised at Macy's when she learned her wish was coming true. (Source: Make-A-Wish)
By HNN Staff | November 25, 2019 at 3:37 PM HST - Updated November 25 at 3:37 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Wahiawa teenager’s wish has been granted thanks to Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

17-year-old Jamea recently found out she’s going to Broadway to watch the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hamilton.”

She’s been a huge fan of the production for years. The organization revealed her wish was being granted at Macy’s Ala Moana earlier this month.

Jamea is battling lymphoma. She is among the many children and teens Make-A-Wish Hawaii helps. Her wish was granted as part of Macy’s “Believe” campaign.

She was set to fly out to JFK Airport on Monday.

