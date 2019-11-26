Unusually high tides bring threat of coastal flooding to Hawaii shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning of the possibility of coastal flooding along Hawaii shores this week as the state sees abnormally high tides.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement, warning of the event.
The tides are expected to hit more than 2.5 feet in some areas during peak times, which will happen mostly during the early-morning hours.
The high tides are expected to last through Friday.
Impacts include coastal flooding that could threaten roads, docks, boat ramps and coastal infrastructure.
This story will be updated.
