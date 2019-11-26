Truck hit by gunfire during Nanakuli road rage incident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for a gunman who opened fire during a road rage incident on Farrington Highway, blasting through the door of an Oahu man’s pickup truck.
It all went down around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Kahe Power Plant.
“I was in shock, know what I mean? I never thought this would happen to me,” said the 37-year-old victim, who asked that his name not be used for fear of retribution.
He says he’d only been on the road a few minutes when he noticed someone behind him.
“From a distance I could see this car in a rush. Changing lanes, in and out of lanes," the victim said.
A few seconds later, that driver cut him off.
“He just came in my lane with no signal,” he said. “So I had to slow down. I was kind of close to his bumper. So he thought I was tailing him.”
The victim said the man cut back into the other lane and slowed down, so their vehicles were side by side. He said there was no cussing, just a few words exchanged.
“I just rolled down my window and told him you have to turn your signal when your switching lanes. I thought everything was all regular," the victim said.
That’s when he says the gunman opened fire.
“Everything just happened fast. He just shot at my truck,” he said. “I just heard the loud bang.”
After the shooting, the victim said, the suspect stopped in the parking lot at Black Rocks Beach — and tried to get him to pull over.
“I was coming over the hill,” he said. “I seen him on the side. He was out of his car and he just wanted some more action. Just moving his hands.”
The victim instead made a U-turn to escape the shooter.
“It wasn’t until I got to the Kapolei police station that I got out of the truck and I looked and I was like wow. There’s a hole. I actually got shot. I opened the door and the slug fell out,” he said.
The suspect was driving a black car. HPD wants anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.
