Thief steals a rental car from HNL in broad daylight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating a bold rental car theft at Honolulu’s airport Monday.
Video posted to social media captured a man in a gray tank top and sunglasses speeding off in a silver Hyundai Sonata. The car was taken from the Advantage Car rental station.
The scary scene unfolded Monday around 10 a.m.
The driver reverses through the the line of other cars waiting to be returned. A bystander attempts to stop the suspected driver, but the man speeds off.
The license plate of the stolen car reads TVG 022.
Anyone with information should call police, or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
