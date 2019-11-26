Man seriously injured after apparent stabbing in Iwilei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after an apparent stabbing in Iwilei late Monday, according to Emergency Medical Services.
The man was found on Dillingham Boulevard, near Honolulu Community College, around 11:50 p.m., officials said.
Paramedics treated and transported the man to the hospital for an apparent stab wound to his back.
Honolulu police have not released any details on the case or whether any arrests have been made.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.