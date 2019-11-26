Local Connection: Supporting The Salvation Army This Holiday Season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The holidays are here and you know what that means: 'Tis the season for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and bell ringers across the islands.
By now you've probably realized that there's about one week less between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. That means every donation is especially important for our communities.
In addition to Red Kettles, The Salvation Army also works to ensure every keiki and kupuna in need receives gifts on Christmas morning.
You can help by pulling gift tags from Angel Trees at many businesses and malls around the state including all Central Pacific Bank branches.
And donations stay right in the community. So you know your donations are Doing The Most Good right here in Hawaii!
Why is it important to support The Salvation Army during the holidays?
Their goal is to serve all of those in need – the doors of The Salvation Army are open for everyone that might need a helping hand, a meal, help finding shelter, or even a just prayer during the holidays.
Last year, they served over 88,000 people in need in our islands and provided more than 883,000 meals.
So when you hear the familiar bells ringing at The Salvation Army Red Kettles and see their Angel Trees full of tags, please kokua and give back this Holiday Season.
“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”
