Iosia wins player of the year, as Wahine sweep Big West top awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After capturing its first Big West title under third year head coach Robyn Ah Mow, the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team swept the major post-season awards for the first time in the Big West.
Ah Mow earned Co-Coach of the Year honors, splitting the award with Cal State Fullerton’s Ashley Preston.
Senior captain Norene Iosia was named the Big West Player of the Year and UH’s freshman phenom Hanna Hellvig garnered Freshman of the Year honors. (While Hawai’i was a member of the Western Athletic Conference from 1996-2011, UH swept the three awards a total of four times - 2000, ’04, ’09 and ’10).
In all, seven different Rainbow Wahine—including Ah Mow—hauled in 11 post-season awards this year.
Amber Igiede, Skyler Williams, Hellvig, and Iosia all were voted to the all-Big West First Team, while senior Mckenna Ross, and Oregon transfer Brooke Van Sickle earned Honorable Mention honors.
For only the second time in UH history, two players earned a spot on the all-Big West all-Freshman team—Hellvig and Igiedie.
This is the 16th time in UH history that a Rainbow Wahine coach has earned the honor. It is the 10th time that a Rainbow Wahine was named Big West Player of the Year, and first since Nikki Taylor in 2016.
Iosia, also became the first setter to earn BWC Player of the Year honors. Skyler Williams first team distinction marked her first time earning a post-season honor. She put up career-high numbers with 175 kills and 100 total blocks. Williams also led the Big West with a .388 hitting percentage.
Senior Mckenna Ross, finished the regular season strong, notching seven double-digit kill matches in the last 11 matches of the season. For the year, Ross has posted career-highs with 167 kills, an averaged of 2.14 kills p/set, and 20 total blocks.
Despite missing four matches due to injury Brooke Van Sickle proved her merit, earning honorable mention honors as well. Van Sickle, an outside hitter from Battle Ground Wash., notched three double-doubles this season, the last coming against Cal Poly at home with 12 kills and 11 digs. She is third on the team with 179 kills while averaging 2.24 kills p/set. Van Sickle’s all-around prowess on the court is evident with her stats as she has 176 digs, 39 blocks, 22 assists and 19 service aces.
