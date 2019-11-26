Iosia wins player of the year, as Wahine sweep Big West top awards

Despite missing four matches due to injury Brooke Van Sickle proved her merit, earning honorable mention honors as well. Van Sickle, an outside hitter from Battle Ground Wash., notched three double-doubles this season, the last coming against Cal Poly at home with 12 kills and 11 digs. She is third on the team with 179 kills while averaging 2.24 kills p/set. Van Sickle’s all-around prowess on the court is evident with her stats as she has 176 digs, 39 blocks, 22 assists and 19 service aces.