HNN Forecast: Trade winds fade as a front inches closer; flood alerts

On this week of Thanksgiving we are tracking there is a whole lot going on in the weather front. Flooding may be possible for Kauai and for our beaches. First... an area of above normal ocean water levels, up to 6 inches in some locations, continues to slowly move through the Hawaiian Islands. These higher than normal water levels will increase high tide levels in some locations, and may contribute to coastal flooding in areas that see heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Special Weather Statement on these tidal anomalies.
And we are tracking a front that will mainly impact Kauai where there is a Flash Flood Watch tonight into Wednesday. Since the cloud coverage is quite extensive.... the clouds and showers could reach Oahu and parts of Molokai tomorrow even though the actual front will likely stall out near Kauai.
Wind directions will veer towards the southeasterly direction as the front approaches the state. The front will likely stall over Kauai County from Wednesday through Thursday morning producing numerous showers possibly heavy at times. The front will dissipate and move west away from Kauai on Thanksgiving Day, as trade winds return to all islands. Strong trade winds are expected statewide over the weekend, delivering passing windward showers, although showers may be especially active around Saturday night.
A strong high pressure system will then build in from the northwest on Friday with strengthening breezy to locally windy trade winds expected through the weekend.
The current northwest swell will gradually lower through Tuesday night. A new northwest swell will arrive Tuesday night and peak on Wednesday. Surf may approach the advisory level of 15 feet along exposed north and west facing shores of some of the smaller islands on Wednesday. This northwest swell will gradually subside Thursday through Friday. A large north swell will be possible this weekend, likely bringing another round of elevated surf, possibly reaching advisory levels, to north facing shores.
Have a wonderful weekend filled with aloha.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.