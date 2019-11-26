HNN Forecast: Trade winds fade as a front inches closer; flood alerts

On this week of Thanksgiving we are tracking there is a whole lot going on in the weather front. Flooding may be possible for Kauai and for our beaches. First... an area of above normal ocean water levels, up to 6 inches in some locations, continues to slowly move through the Hawaiian Islands. These higher than normal water levels will increase high tide levels in some locations, and may contribute to coastal flooding in areas that see heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Special Weather Statement on these tidal anomalies.