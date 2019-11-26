HECO partners with the Navy for new 80K-panel solar facility at West Loch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaiian Electric and the Navy are celebrating a new solar energy project at Pearl Harbor's West Loch Annex.
The 80,000-panel system which was built by REC Solar, will generate the cheapest renewable energy in the state, at less than 8 cents per kilowatt-hour.
That’s enough to replace a projected 76,000 barrels of oil every year.
The energy produced will go into the grid serving the entire island.
“West Loch Solar is another shining example of how all in Hawaii can work together to create renewable energy, reducing our need to import fossil fuel,” said Alan Oshima, Hawaiian Electric president and CEO.
HECO says it will save an estimated $109 million dollars over 25 years.
The system sits on 102 acres of land. In exchange for the land, HECO says they plan to provide electrical infrastructure upgrades to Navy-owned facilities.
