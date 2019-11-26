Heading to the airports this week? Pack your patience for holiday travel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re traveling this week, you’ll be among the thousands who are planning to hit the roads and skies for holiday travel.
State officials say more than 58,000 people will be traveling in and out of the Honolulu Airport every day over Thanksgiving week.
That’s encouraging officials to remind travelers to anticipate long lines, get there early and to get dropped off if possible because there are only 4,700 parking stalls available.
“Definitely encourage people to get dropped off at the airport instead of trying to park because there is only a limited amount of parking available at the airports here in Hawaii and just like a sporting event or a concert, sometimes parking lots fill up and that’s the case here at the airports as well,” HDOT spokesman Tim Sakahara said.
If you need a refresher on TSA rules to make your security checkpoint experience a little more painless, click here. And if you’re planning on bringing food, remember to remove it from your bag so agents can get a closer look.
Soups, sauces and other liquids still fall under TSA rules.
For travelers heading out Tuesday, a union rally is planned at the American Airlines check in area at HNL, which could slow down foot traffic even more. The rally is set to take place between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.