Hawaii woman hits $1M jackpot in Las Vegas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman has lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Over the weekend, she scored a $1.1 million jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
The woman, who was not identified, won the payday with a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
It’s the second big win for a Hawaii player in recent months.
In October, a Hawaii resident won $930,000 playing at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.
