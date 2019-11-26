Hawaii woman hits $1M jackpot in Las Vegas

A Hawaii woman won more than $1 million over the weekend in Las Vegas. (Source: Boyd Gaming)
By HNN Staff | November 26, 2019 at 11:22 AM HST - Updated November 26 at 11:22 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman has lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Over the weekend, she scored a $1.1 million jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The woman, who was not identified, won the payday with a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.

It’s the second big win for a Hawaii player in recent months.

In October, a Hawaii resident won $930,000 playing at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.

