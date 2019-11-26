Hawaii man accused of stalking a Utah family, engaging in prostitution is behind bars

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii man is accused of harassing a Utah family in extreme and unusual ways.
A federal indictment claims Loren Okamura spent more than a year harassing the Gilmore family in Utah by sending hundreds of people to their home.
"The first instance was just food deliveries to our home,” said Walt Gilmore. We've had electricians, we've had plumbers, woodwork people.”
Gilmore says since August of last year, Okamura has sent more than 500 unwanted visitors to his home.
He said it started with regular delivery people, then evolved into drug dealers and prostitutes.
"That's the scary part. To my family and I,” said Gilmore. “They're looking for drugs. Some are prostitutes with individuals who are here to protect them."
Gilmore said he is relieved to know that the man police believe is responsible for harassing him for 15 months is finally behind bars.
Okamura was arrested on Friday in Honolulu for cyberstalking, interstate threats, and transporting someone to engage in prostitution. He now faces five felonies.
"This is an extreme case. In my career have not seen a case like this and have not heard of a case that's this egregious," said North Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam.
Court documents said Okamura sent an email to the Gilmores saying they should, "sleep with one eye open” and “You should just kill yourself and do your family a favor.”
The federal indictment did not explain why the Gilmores were targeted, but Gilmore said multiple families in his neighborhood are victims of Okumura's continual harassment.
Gilmore says he knows why they were targeted and said it will all come out in court.
Public records show Okamura recently lived at a home on Kapahulu Avenue.
The landlord said he was evicted a few months ago because of not paying rent.
People who knew him say Okamura’s wife died earlier this year and that sent him into a downward spiral.
