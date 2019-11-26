Forecast: Abnormal high tide threatens to flood parts of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An area of above normal ocean water levels, up to 6 inches in some locations, continues to slowly move through the Hawaiian Islands.
These higher than normal water levels will increase high tide levels in some locations, and may contribute to coastal flooding in areas that see heavy rainfall.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a special weather statement on these tidal anomalies.
A high pressure ridge northeast of the islands will weaken over the next few days as a cold frontal system approaches Hawaii from the northwest.
Wind directions will veer towards the southeasterly direction as the front approaches the state.
The front will likely stall over Kauai County from Wednesday through Thursday producing numerous showers possibly heavy at times.
A strong high pressure system will then build in from the northwest on Friday with strengthening breezy to locally windy trade winds expected through the weekend.
The current northwest swell will gradually lower through Tuesday.
A new northwest swell will arrive Tuesday night and peak on Wednesday.
Surf may approach the advisory level of 15 feet along exposed north and west facing shores of some of the smaller islands on Wednesday.
This northwest swell will gradually subside Thursday through Friday.
A large north swell will be possible this weekend, likely bringing another round of elevated surf, possibly reaching advisory levels, to north facing shores.
