Florida man who lived in Hawaii charged for not disclosing HIV status

PORT ORAANGE, FLA. (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old Florida man was accused of knowingly infecting women with HIV — and officials worry there may be victims in Hawaii.
Gentry Burns, 26, of Port Orange was charged last week Thursday with three felony counts for failing to inform partners of his infection status.
Burns was already in jail for unrelated charges when the new charges were added.
Officials confirmed Burns lived in Hawaii for about a year. They could not confirm his exact date of residence in the islands, but a spokesperson said there is evidence he moved from Hawaii to Georgia sometime in late 2016.
The investigation began after an ex-girlfriend of Burns came forward saying she believed she contracted HIV from him while they were dating in 2013. She also attempted to notify his other partners of his status.
Detectives subpoenaed his medical records and found Burns was diagnosed with HIV in 2014.
Officials say he allegedly infected at least three women in Florida, and there may be more victims along the East Coast.
HIV disclosure laws vary from state to state. In Hawaii, there are no statutes that explicitly criminalize HIV and STI exposure or transmission to partners.
Anyone who may have been sexually involved with Burns is urged to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department along with medical professionals for treatment.
You can email Detective Julian Elmazi at JElmazi@vcso.us, or call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777.
