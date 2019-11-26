Flash flood watch posted for Kauai, Niihau as cold front approaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching cold front could bring heavy showers and possible flash flooding to parts of the state this week, the National Weather Service said.
A flash flood watch has been issued for Kauai and Niihau starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday through late Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the front is expected move in slowly from the west Tuesday night and then stall over Kauai. The system will bring slow-moving heavy showers that could lead to flash flooding.
There is some uncertainty regarding how far east the front could stall. However, if it stalls over Kauai and Niihau, there will be a high risk of flash flooding for those islands.
The heavy showers are expected to move in from the south and west, which could trigger flash flooding in normally dry leeward areas. Windward areas could still be impacted, including Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge, which is often closed due to flooding.
A flash flood watch means that conditions will be present that could cause dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding. Residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take quick action if a flash flood warning is issued.
This story will be updated.
