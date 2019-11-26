Hospital, family at odds over continuing life-saving care for elderly dementia patient

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman whose mind and body are deteriorating is at the center of a dispute over whether she should live or die.
The woman’s sister says years ago, a healthcare directive was signed outlining her wishes, and she should be taken off dialysis, which would end her life.
But the woman recently told people she wants to live and now her family says The Queens Medical Center is refusing to stop the treatment.
Charlotte Azuma, 79, has been at Queen’s Medical Center since the end of May. She was admitted to the ER during her dialysis for a fever.
Her younger sister and legal agent, Piilani Kaopuiki, says she’s suffering from dementia and kidney failure.
"I would like Queen's to terminate the dialysis. Keep her there because they are providing excellent care for her and put her into hospice or what ever type of palliative arrangement that they can so she can pass peacefully and with dignity and honor," said Kaopuiki.
But gets complicated because Kaopuiki says at the hospital, Azuma has recently told others she wants to live — which goes against the Advance Health Care Directive she signed in 2006.
Azuma previously chose not to prolong her life if she had an incurable and irreversible condition that would quickly result in death.
Legal experts say these types of conflicts are common. Queen’s Medical Center does have a medical ethics committee which would examine and offer advice in this type of case.
The questions are what is the life-sustaining treatment being offered, how is the patient incapacitated and what are the patient’s wishes.
"We cannot comment about a specific patient's care due to patient privacy. The safety, privacy and well-being of all of our patients are top priorities at The Queen's Medical Center. We are committed to providing the highest level of care that honors the wishes of every patient," said Cedric Yamanaka, Queen's spokesman in a statement.
Kaopuiki says she won't get any financial gain from her sister's death if dialysis is stopped.
"I'm comfortable with it. I'm her agent. She made her statement clear," she said.
Kaopuiki's attorney, Megan Kau, says Queen's physicians disagree under a doctor's oath to preserve life.
“Now the question becomes do we follow the directive that was signed when the person was competent or do we follow the person’s direction now in spite of the the fact that she’s not mentally competent,” said Kau.
