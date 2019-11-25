Winds slowing down, showers heading in for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will shift towards a more east to southeast direction and decrease in strength from Monday through Wednesday as the cold front stalls near Kauai. Another high pressure system will move into the region from the west on Friday allowing a return to breezy trade winds lasting through the weekend. On Wednesday and Thursday the global models show a cold front moving into Kauai. Expect scattered to numerous showers to develop along the stalling cold frontal band over Kauai County. The rest of the state remains on the drier side under the influence of an upper level ridge, with the exception of the eastern and southeastern slopes of the Big Island. There is a fair chance that portions of Oahu will see enhanced showers from prefrontal convergent shower bands during this time period.
The current northwest swell will steadily lower during the next couple days. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive late Tuesday, and may cause surf to approach the HSA criteria along north and west facing shores of some of the smaller islands by Wednesday. This northwest swell will gradually subside from Thursday through Friday. A large north swell will be possible Friday night through next weekend, likely bringing another round of elevated surf to north facing shores.
