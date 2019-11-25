A wife turned widow shares her heartbreak as police search for answers

MAKAHA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wife of a man who was shot and killed during a large fight in Makaha on Wednesday says she is broken and looking for answers as the murder investigation continues.
On Nov. 20, police say between 10 to 20 people were fighting at Makaha Community Park at around 7 p.m.
39-year-old Micaiah McCullah was shot several times and died at the scene.
A murder investigation has been opened, but police say no arrests have been made yet.
"He was such a good person," said a tearful Charity McCullah. "He didn't deserve what happened to him."
Charity says they just got married in June of this year, and they found out on Halloween that they're expecting a baby.
She remembers the last thing her husband said to her on Wednesday night, before he left home to meet his cousin.
"He's said, 'Don't worry I'll be right back. I'm going to call you as soon as I'm coming home, and I'll see you in a little bit.' He gave me a kiss, told me I love you very much, and he never came home," said Charity.
The newlyweds shared a blended family of seven kids, with one on the way due in June.
Charity says Micaiah was an amazing father, hardworking, and the life of the party.
"He was loved by so many people. Even people who he had problems with ended up becoming friends because he was just that magnetic. He could make anybody laugh. Every day he would make me laugh, and not having that right now is so hard," Charity said.
Friends and family say Micaiah had a rough past, but turned his life around recently after finding God.
Dr. David Gaudi, head of school at Saint Mark Lutheran School, says he's known Micaiah for ten years through his kids who are students, and says he noticed a major change within the man.
Dr. Gaudi says he had a long conversation with Micaiah just hours before he died.
"He said, 'I have a new family, but I'm going to take care of my children. I want to be a better father to my children than my dad was to me,'" said Dr. Gaudi. "The conversation we had was so profound, us talking about his story of redemption, and to have him gone is incredibly sad."
Saturday would have been Micaiah’s 40th birthday.
The surprise party Charity had planned weeks ago instead turned into a celebration of life for her late husband.
She says she is proud of the man he became, and says she finds peace in knowing he was truly happy.
“The last picture we took together, he posted on his Instagram and he wrote ‘content’ on it. And I know that’s what he was. Until the day he died, he was so happy with his life,” said Charity.
A GoFundMe Page has been set up for the McCullah family.
