Warriors down New Orleans 79-71

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH guard Eddie Stasnberry scored a game-high 24 points to help lead the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team to a 79-71 victory over New Orleans Sunday at the Stan Sheriff.
The Rainbow Warriors improved to 4-2 on the season with the victory. It was the fourth 20-point performance for Stansberry in the last five games as the Rainbow Warriors pulled away from a feisty Privateer squad (1-4) with an offensive explosion in the second-half.
Senior Zigmars Raimo tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists for the 'Bows, who also got 12 points from Samuta Avea and 11 points and seven assists from point guard Drew Buggs.
Both teams struggled to find fluidity early in the game as New Orleans shot just 35 percent, while the Rainbow Warriors – who have taken care of the ball all season – committed 14 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
The game was tightly contested throughout the first frame as UH only led by six on a handful of occasions throughout the first half, before taking a slim 31-29 lead into the locker room.
The Privateers took the lead early in the second half and the game was tied, 49-49, midway through the second half. But Buggs scored five straight points – on an off-balance jumper as the shot clock expired and on a three-pointer from the top of the key on UH’s next possession – as UH took the lead for good and never looked back.
New Orleans closed within a point on a pair of occasions in the second half but UH ended the game on a 12-4 run to ice the game.
UH shot 67 percent from the floor and buried 17-of-20 from the line in the second half to secure the victory.
The Rainbow Warriors continue its home-stand with a match-up against San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 29.
UH will also add to its season-long centennial celebration with "Fabulous Five Night, " a commemoration of the 1971 and ’72 teams that captivated the state.
Tipoff for the game is 7:30 p.m., following the women’s game versus North Texas at 5:00 p.m.
