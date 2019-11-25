Wahine fall 74-57 to Texas Southern in Bank of Hawaii Classic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team fell to visiting Texas Southern, 74-57, on Sunday, wrapping up the Bank of Hawai'i Classic.
Wahine head coach Laura Beeman eluded to energy as a key factor in the defeat.
“It was all about lack of effort,” said Beeman following the game. “It’s not just about winning and losing; it’s about how you win and how you lose. We got beat in terms of effort tonight, and that can’t happen. For us to win next week, we need to go a find a bucket load of effort.”
The Rainbow Wahine (3-2) suffered their first loss of the season at home and will look to rebound next weekend with three consecutive games over the span of three days.
Junior forward Amy Atwell led the way for the Wahine, pouring in a team high 15 points, hitting 7-of-10 from the floor in 20 minutes of play.
The guard duo of Julissa Tago and junior Jadynn Alexnader each tallied 10 points, while Tago added five boards, and committed just one turnover in 32 minutes.
Turnovers continued to plague the Wahine throughout the night as UH as committed 22 miscues, compared to TSU’s 12. UH also struggled all evening from the free throw line, shooting just 9-of-19 for the game.
The 'Bows will have a chance at redemption in five days when the Wahine host the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Showdown at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The tournament is set to begin on Black Friday, Nov. 29, UH will host North Texas, North Carolina State, and Texas in the annual tournament.
The first of the three games will be televised on Spectrum Sports, as UH will take on the Mean Green at 5:00 p.m. HT on Friday.
