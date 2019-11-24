Trade winds to weaken ahead of another round of wet weather

The gusty trade winds will gradually weaken and shift to southeasterlies Monday and Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Windward and mauka areas will have a few showers with drier conditions leeward until Tuesday, when the front could bring more widespread showers, especially for Kauai and Oahu, where the front is expected to stall. The front is forecast to slowly weaken in place, keeping the chance of wet weather over the islands into the coming weekend. Winds will be light Wednesday through Friday, when trades returning Saturday.
The strong trade winds will keep a small craft advisory in effect overnight for all Hawaiian coastal waters, along with a high surf advisory for east-facing shores. A northwest swell has peaked and is slowly declining, so a high surf advisory has been canceled for north and west shores. Another northwest swell is expected Wednesday that could reach advisory levels once again. South-facing shores will remain quiet for the upcoming week.
