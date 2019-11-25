Man who survived being shot 5 times takes witness stand in trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who survived being shot five times spent several hours on the witness stand Monday in the trial of two men accused of kidnapping and trying to kill him.
Kele Stout said the shooting happened in September 2015, after an argument at work with suspect Ranier Ines. Stout said Ines forced him at gunpoint to drive to Nanakuli.
That’s where he said Ines and Brandon Lafoga beat him severely.
Then, Stout said, “they were discussing what to do next. Ranier was gonna meet up with his girlfriend then he ordered the other guy to take care of me, ditch the body.”
He said Lafoga shot him until he went quiet.
When Lafoga left the van, Stout says he climbed into the driver’s seat and escaped.
Defense attorneys challenged Stout’s identification of Lafonga and pointed out inconsistencies in statements he made to police.
