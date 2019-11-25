Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Kalihi, Emergency Medical Services said.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Gulick Street and School Street.
Honolulu police initially closed off westbound lanes of School Street, but all lanes have since been reopened.
Authorities have not released further details.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.