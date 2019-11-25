1 man dead after a convertible crashes in Ka’u

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man died after a crash in Ka’u on the Big Island around 10 a.m. Sunday.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Kamaoa Road, about a half mile east of the South Point Road intersection.
They found a wrecked convertible overturned off the roadway in brush and trees. No other vehicles were involved.
The driver is believed to be in his 20s or 30s. Officials say he was dead upon their arrival.
No other details were immediately available. His identity hasn’t yet been released.
This story will be updated.
