Group of friends targeted in 1 of 2 armed robberies overnight on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two armed robberies took place on Oahu Saturday night. In one of the cases, a group of friends in Salt Lake thought it was prank, until the suspect pointed a gun to their faces.
One of the victims who wanted to remain anonymous said he was with a group of friends at the Target Salt Lake parking lot second level around 10:30 p.m.
They were walking to their cars when a white Camry pulled up to the group.
“I didn’t really get scared or anything because I thought it was my friends friend playing a joke,” the victim said.
“Then a guy came out with a black revolver and a Jason-type hockey mask and pointed the gun at our faces demanding our chains that we were wearing. From there, we gave him the chains and he just sped out," he added.
The victims did snap a photo of the masked suspect and they filed a report with police. The suspect was described by witnesses as a “husky” local male, standing 5-feet-11, to 6-feet tall.
During the robbery, the victim said the suspects only demanded their chains and nothing else. The whole ordeal was over in about two minutes.
He says he’s grateful no one was seriously hurt.
“I just complied with everything hoping nothing went wrong. Thank God nothing went wrong,” he said. “We gotta be aware of our surroundings now. Even if you are in a big group, these type of people are sketch.”
Police haven’t yet made any arrests. They say the vehicle use by the suspect was later found unoccupied.
A little more than an hour later, police were called out to a second armed robbery in East Oahu. In this case, a man was carjacked.
Police said a 24-year-old man was approached in the parking lot of 24-hour Fitness at the Koko Marina Center around 12:05 a.m.
The unidentified suspects brandished weapons and demanded the man’s vehicle.
They fled and the victim called police. No injuries were reported.
Later Sunday morning, the victim was reunited with his vehicle, police confirmed. The suspects remained at-large.
HPD hasn’t yet said if the two cases are connected. Their investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.