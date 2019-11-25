Crash on Hawaii Island shuts down Hwy. 19 between Honokaa, Waimea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on Hawaii Island has shut down both lanes of Highway 19 between Honokaa and Waimea on Monday morning, police said.
The crash, around 6:45 a.m., was near mile marker 46, according to officers.
Drivers will be detoured to Old Mamalahoa Highway at mile marker 45 on the Honokaa side and mile marker 52 on the Waimea side.
The closure is expected to last for up to six hours.
Police did not provide further details about the crash.
This story will be updated.
