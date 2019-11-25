3 big names to perform at Aloha Stadium for ‘Dream Weekend’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second year in a row, a lineup of big names will be performing at Aloha Stadium as part of the “Dream Weekend” concert event in December, promoters said Monday.
Those names include rapper Ice Cube, electronic dance music producer and DJ Marshmello and the hip-hop group Migos.
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Details on ticket sales have yet to be announced. Promoters said more na
Dream Weekend is the event that brought Cardi B and Snoop Dogg to the islands, drawing large crowds to Aloha Stadium around the same time last year.
This story will be updated.
