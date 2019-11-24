Suspected driver in deadly Makakilo hit-and-run turns himself in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 55-year-old man turned himself in to police Sunday morning in connection to a hit-and-run that left a Makakilo woman dead.
The suspect’s name was not immediately available, however police said the man turned himself in to the Kapolei Police Station around 10:15 a.m. where he was subsequently arrested.
Police also recovered a black Ford utility van.
The crash, which happened around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, killed 39-year-old Puanani Borreta.
Borreta was crossing Makakilo Drive, just south of Palailai Street when she was hit. Police said she was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.
Hawaii News Now spoke to her sister Kuulei Espiritu on Friday when she made an emotional plea for the driver to come forward.
Hawaii News Now will be speaking with Espiritu Sunday afternoon to get her reaction to the arrest.
This is the 46th Traffic Fatality this year compared to 56 in 2018.
This story will be updated, please check back later.
